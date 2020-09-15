Uttar Pradesh: Teachers In 1.6 Lakh Govt Schools To Get Free Online Spoken English Course Through DIKSHA Portal

Language teachers in 1.60 lakh government-run primary and upper primary schools of Uttar Pradesh will soon be able to improve their pronunciation and teaching skills through tailor-made free of cost smart spoken English course videos made available for them.

The experts of English Language Teaching Institute (ELTI), Prayagraj, have completed the task of designing the course, officials say.

The Director-general (school education) Vijay Kiran Anand said the teachers will be given online training through this course so that the required improvement in educational standards of children can be achieved.

"Each language teacher of the said schools will be compulsorily trained through online mode. ELTI will also make its spoken English videos available on its YouTube channel," he added according to a report published by Hindustan Times.

A total of 120 modules of 10 to 12 minutes duration each are ready. The full course of approximately 24 hours duration will soon be available through Diksha portal of the union ministry of education for the teachers, said ELTI principal Skand Shukla.

The course has been designed by ELTI after studying and researching about such courses running in the private sector.

Shukla shared that the proficiency in speaking a language required practice and it could only happen in a language environment. The various modules will offer conversation practice to teachers and with assessment exercises after every module, they would be able to improve their knowledge about the subject.

The main objective behind the spoken English course is to facilitate the language teachers an environment through which they could learn about various aspects of the language.

He further shared that even during the corona pandemic, a large number of teachers had already received the training through online medium. With this course, the language teachers will get an option to be trained and upgrade their knowledge about the subject as well.

