Caste discrimination
Empowering Through Education! Govt Of Tamil Nadu & Gujarat Govts To Revive A School For Migrants

Image Credits: New Indian Express, Youtube 

Good Governance
Empowering Through Education! Govt Of Tamil Nadu & Gujarat Govt's To Revive A School For Migrants

Gujarat,  27 Feb 2023 11:48 AM GMT

The Ahmedabad Krishna Tamil Vidyalaya, established in 1974, provides proper Tamil-medium education for migrant families in Ahmedabad. It has uplifted lives of many families for decades and provided them with an opportunity to connect with their roots.

Migrant families contribute immensely to India's gross domestic product (GDP) and toward nation-building. Addressing their welfare and growth becomes necessary to empower the country's working class. To uplift migrant families, the Tamil Nadu and Gujarat state governments have decided to allocate funds to renovate the Ahmedabad Krishna Tamil Vidyalaya school. The school was established in 1974 to provide proper education for migrants from Tamil Nadu. It has ever since transformed the lives of many families and provided them with an opportunity.

A Tamil School In The Land Of Gujaratis

The decision regarding the state's collaborative funding was announced during a special trip to Gujarat organised by the Press Information Bureau (PIB). At the meeting, the Ahmedabad Tamil Association said they hope the school will be ready to welcome students by the 2024-25 academic year, as both state governments have agreed to bear the renovation expenses. The school was built in Ahmedabad's Mani Nagar in 1974 and has benefitted hundreds of Tamil migrant families residing in the region.

A resident of Mani Nagar, P Sampath, stated that his family has lived in the locality for the last seven decades and has seen the school benefit several families. Sampath, too, was a student at the school in the 1990s as his parents wanted him to receive formal education in their mother-tongue Tamil. The Tamil-medium school with decades-long history was open until 2020, after which it had to shut in the wake of the pandemic and poor strength.

The lack of funds for the school also resulted in poor infrastructure and discontinuation. A report by the New Indian Express quoted the President of Ahmedabad Tamil Association saying they had requested minister Thangam Thennarasu extend the Tamil Nadu government's help to reconstruct the school. The minister had recently unveiled a statue of the Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar on the school grounds, and the genuine request moved the government to undertake the school's revamping.

Also Read: Level-Playing Field! Migrant Worker's Son Shines In District-Level Sports; Secures Gold Medal In High Jump

