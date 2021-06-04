Tamil Nadu Govt Announces Free Bus Travel For Persons With Disabilities, Transwomen

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday, June 3, announced an initiative to provide free bus travel to transwomen and persons with disabilities persons in the state. A 500-bed super-specialty hospital will also be set up in Chennai with an outlay of ₹ 250 crore.

The announcements were made by the government on the occasion of the 97th birth anniversary of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. The politician who served the term for almost two decades was a cultural reformer and an important figure in the state's political history.

A government release stated that after the COVID-19 lockdown is lifted, specially-abled persons and transwomen in the urban areas will be able to avail of the bus service free of cost. Earlier, the DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) government was providing free travel to women in government buses.

A state-of-the-art library would also be established in Madurai to honour the memory of the leader and a new state award to encourage Tamil writers in an attempt to enrich Tamil literature through their work were also part of the announcements.



Additionally, houses would be constructed for award-winning writers in the state (Sahitya Academy and other awards including state awards) and a warehouse facility in Tiruvarur district would also be built to help the farmers store their produce.

Tamil Nadu is under an intense lockdown without any relaxation to curb the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown which was imposed on May 24 is set to end on June 7. Although the state has been witnessing a decline in fresh infections and active caseloads, the positivity rate has remained high at 14.52 per cent on June 2, reported The News Minute.

