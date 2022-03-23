Leading By Example! Tamil Nadu To Soon Induct Women As Firefighters

In a first, Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) will soon be inducting women as firefighters in its department. Braj Kishore Ravi, Director General of Police and Director of the department, said in an official statement that they have already sent a proposal to the government.

He informed that the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services currently has 22 women officers, but no women firefighters have been included in the department so far.

Training To Personnel

The director put forward that he would take measures to modernise the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services on par with international standards. He said that the department will give the best training to its personnel and prepare them to manage any challenge.

Ravi said that a new training academy will be set up near Tambaram in Chennai for fire service personnel involved in rescue operations and disaster management.

He said, "The academy will also train personnel from other departments, including the police, in the protection, rescue, and relief of people and animals during a calamity," quoted The News Minute.

Dog Squad & Volunteer Scheme

Ravi announced that the TNFRS is in the process of developing a separate dog squad for the department and has also bought four pups for the plan. These pups will be put under training at the National Training Centre for Dogs in Madhya Pradesh. After the training, dogs will be deployed to detect the presence of people and animals trapped in debris in case of a building collapse or something similar.

The director also informed that their department will train 1,00,000 people under the Safety Volunteers Scheme, which presently has only 5,000 trained volunteers. The department is expecting these volunteers to contribute to the Fire and Rescue departments response team to rescue people and animals under crisis during a disaster.

Also Read: To Conserve Environment, Jharkhand Professor Develops Cheaper Technique For Making Organic Fertiliser