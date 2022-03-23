All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Leading By Example! Tamil Nadu To Soon Induct Women As Firefighters

Image Credit- Unsplash, Tamil Nadu Fire & Rescue Service

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Leading By Example! Tamil Nadu To Soon Induct Women As Firefighters

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Tamil Nadu,  23 March 2022 9:48 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services currently has 22 women officers, but no women firefighters have been included in the department so far.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In a first, Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) will soon be inducting women as firefighters in its department. Braj Kishore Ravi, Director General of Police and Director of the department, said in an official statement that they have already sent a proposal to the government.

He informed that the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services currently has 22 women officers, but no women firefighters have been included in the department so far.

Training To Personnel

The director put forward that he would take measures to modernise the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services on par with international standards. He said that the department will give the best training to its personnel and prepare them to manage any challenge.

Ravi said that a new training academy will be set up near Tambaram in Chennai for fire service personnel involved in rescue operations and disaster management.

He said, "The academy will also train personnel from other departments, including the police, in the protection, rescue, and relief of people and animals during a calamity," quoted The News Minute.

Dog Squad & Volunteer Scheme

Ravi announced that the TNFRS is in the process of developing a separate dog squad for the department and has also bought four pups for the plan. These pups will be put under training at the National Training Centre for Dogs in Madhya Pradesh. After the training, dogs will be deployed to detect the presence of people and animals trapped in debris in case of a building collapse or something similar.

The director also informed that their department will train 1,00,000 people under the Safety Volunteers Scheme, which presently has only 5,000 trained volunteers. The department is expecting these volunteers to contribute to the Fire and Rescue departments response team to rescue people and animals under crisis during a disaster.

Also Read: To Conserve Environment, Jharkhand Professor Develops Cheaper Technique For Making Organic Fertiliser

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services 
Women Firefighters 
Disaster 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X