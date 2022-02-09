All section
Image Credits: The New Indian Express, Wikipedia

Good Governance
Tamil Nadu,  9 Feb 2022 12:37 PM GMT

The state's chief minister, MK Stalin, announced about the scheme in the state assembly, with an aim to assist the construction workers realise their dream of owning a home.

Tamil Nadu's chief minister, MK Stalin, states that construction workers in the state will be given a ₹4 lakh subsidy to build their own houses. The announcement was made in the state assembly recently, in which they will be provided financial assistance for tenements allotment. Here, the provisions under the 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana' (Rural) will come into play to assist the construction workers further.

Recently, the Tamil Nadu Construction Workers' Welfare Board invited applications for the same. The chairman, Pon Kumar, told The Hindu that 10,000 workers are currently eligible in the first phase and only those registered with the Board mentioned above are allowed to avail the necessary services. Introduced in December 2021, an order was issued by the Labour Welfare and Skill Development department that released the stipulated number of members of the Board, stating that 10,000 will be the number achieved every year.

Housing Scheme For One And All

The scheme was launched last year to help Tamil Nadu's construction workers realise their dream of owning and making a home. Under this, there are two streams the applicant can choose from. The first stream consists of beneficiary-led contributions under which the minimum house size should be 300 square feet. Its unit cost is ₹2.76 lakhs and the sanctioned additional cost is worth ₹1.24 lakh.

The tenements will be allotted by the Tamil Nadu Urban Development Board or will be constructed by the concerned beneficiary. In the second stream, the 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana' will be implemented. The subsidy given will be ₹4 lakhs through different stages of construction.

The financial assistance will be offered to the workers in a total of four instalments. They will be established on the basis of verification by the concerned authorities. In order to monitor the distribution and selection, the Stalin government has created a committee on the district and state levels to ensure everything works smoothly and the construction workers can equally benefit from the service.

Also Read: 'No Reason Why I Can't Be A Board Member': Woman Heir Hints At Gender Bias In Murugappa Group


