Tamil Nadu CM Pledges To Donate His Eyes, Launches Dedicated Portal For Eye Donation

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami pledged to donate his eyes during the campaign 'National Eye Donation Fortnight 2020'.

The campaign is observed every year from 25th August to 8th September and is aimed at creating mass public awareness about the significance of donation and also to motivate people to pledge their eyes for donation after death.



"Chief minister Edapadi K Palaniswami pledged to donate his eyes and was presented with the certificate (for this purpose) by Principal Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan," an official release said.



The Chief Minister also launched the state-led portal for eye donation to facilitate registration for the people who are willing to donate their eyes.

Launching the website, www.hmis.tn.gov.in/eye- donor, the release stated that since many prospective donors were not aware on the process pertaining to eye donation, the website will help create a registry of such persons and also spread awareness on the subject.

One can register in the portal by sharing their personal details including mobile phone number and e-mail and pledge to donate their eyes following which an e-certificate would be sent to them.



This initiative will be helpful in using a donor's eyes at the right time as they will be handed over to the eye bank, the release added.

Also Read: India-China Standoff: 'Warning Shots' Fired Along LAC Near Pangong Lake In Ladakh