COVID-19: Tamil Nadu CM Launches Free Masks Scheme For Ration Card Holders

In the first phase, the scheme will benefit over 69 lakh families where each person will receive two reusable face masks.

The Logical Indian Crew
Tamil Nadu   |   29 July 2020 4:30 AM GMT
Writer : Reethu Ravi | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credits: The Indian Express

In a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Eddapadi K Palaniswami on Monday, July 27, launched a free mask distribution scheme.

In the first phase, the scheme will benefit over 69 lakh families in panchayats, municipalities and corporations barring the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), where each person will receive two reusable face masks.

Under this scheme, around 4.44 crore reusable masks, purchased at a cost of ₹30.07 crore would be distributed to 6.74 crore persons attached to 2.08 crore ration cards across the State.

To mark the inauguration of the first phase of the scheme, the CM distributed masks to five people at the Secretariat.

"Free face masks distribution thru PDS for 69.09 lakh families launched by Hon'ble @CMOTamilNadu today. Request all to Wear face mask & prevent the spread of virus. Let's be socially responsible and support the govt in the fight against COVID-19," Dr C Vijayabaskar, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, tweeted.

Nearly 45 lakh masks have already been distributed, according to the GCC. In the state, there are 2.08 crore ration cards that cover 6.74 crore individuals.

The CM had recently announced the distribution of quality, reusable masks to all ration card holders in the state as a part of measures to fight the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, the CM also unveiled the foundation stone for a ₹109.68 crore drinking water scheme in Tiruvallur district and also inaugurated through video conference new buildings for GCC constructed at ₹18.24 crore.

Tamil Nadu has so far reported 2,20,716 cases of the virus, of which, 1,62,249 people have recovered and 3,571 people have succumbed to COVID-19.

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Reethu Ravi

Trainee Digital Journalist

Usually found between the pages of a book or contemplating the nuances of the universe. But mostly, I tell stories.

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

I'm a free soul with the firm belief that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and environment.

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

