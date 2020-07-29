COVID-19: Tamil Nadu CM Launches Free Masks Scheme For Ration Card Holders

In a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Eddapadi K Palaniswami on Monday, July 27, launched a free mask distribution scheme.

In the first phase, the scheme will benefit over 69 lakh families in panchayats, municipalities and corporations barring the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), where each person will receive two reusable face masks.

Under this scheme, around 4.44 crore reusable masks, purchased at a cost of ₹30.07 crore would be distributed to 6.74 crore persons attached to 2.08 crore ration cards across the State.

To mark the inauguration of the first phase of the scheme, the CM distributed masks to five people at the Secretariat.

"Free face masks distribution thru PDS for 69.09 lakh families launched by Hon'ble @CMOTamilNadu today. Request all to Wear face mask & prevent the spread of virus. Let's be socially responsible and support the govt in the fight against COVID-19," Dr C Vijayabaskar, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, tweeted.