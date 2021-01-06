To Facilitate Online Learning, Haryana Govt Set To Distribute 8.20 Lakh Tablets Among Students

The Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government is all set to distribute close to 8.20 lakh electronic tablets to students of state-run schools before the beginning of the next academic session.

According to an official privy to the matter, the tablets will be given to students of classes 8 to 12 and will be preloaded with study material so as to encourage students to learn better and also help them study online.

After the meeting of the School Education Department, which was attended by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, it was decided that these tablets would be issued to the students on the pattern of library books. Also, students would have to return these tablets after the completion of class 10 and 12 board exams.

These tablets would have QR-coded NCERT content, Edusat videos, DIKSHA online content, videos from YouTube prepared by teachers, question banks, and so on. Apart from these, they would also contain preparation material for competitive exams like NEET, JEE, NDA, and others, an official said, as reported by The Indian Express.



The content would also be preloaded on an encrypted data card so that the students can study, give mock exams, and also solve question papers from the previous years, to prepare for the exam.

In order to make sure that these tablets are not misused, the authorities have decided to install Mobile Device Management (MDM) to track each student's device usage, physical verification for students not logging in, and check against re-selling of tablets. While studying using the tablet, the students will not be allowed to download unwanted content or visit unnecessary websites.

