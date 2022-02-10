Maharashtra Govt Launches 'Suvidha Kendra' In Dharavi, India's Biggest Toilet Block To Benefit Over 50,000 Residents

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray officially announced the launch of a 'Suvidha Kendra' in Mumbai's Dharavi on Wednesday (February 9), which is also India's biggest toilet block with 111 toilet seats. Thackeray also stated that this new initiative would benefit more than 50,000 residents by providing easy access to hygiene, sanitation and clean water.

The central government will also play a massive part in saving 6.5 million litres of freshwater every year, Thackeray added.

"Today, we launched a Suvidha Kendra in Dharavi, with 111 toilet seats making it the biggest community toilet block in India. We are committed to improving the living standards of the residents by providing them easy access to clean water, hygiene and sanitation," the Minister took to Twitter and wrote.

Furthermore, Thackeray also added that the Suvidha Kendra has an inbuilt greywater treatment plant facility powered by solar panels for energy generation and will benefit over 50,000 residents. The Centre will also assist in saving 6.5 million litres of freshwater every year as well.

"Furthermore, there is an inbuilt greywater treatment plant and the facility also uses solar panels for energy generation. I thank @HUL_News & @HSBC_IN for partnering up with @mybmc for this center, which is India's largest!" he further wrote on Twitter.

10 More Centres To Be Started

The Maharashtra Minister also announced that the state government is mulling on coming up with similar centres at ten more locations, namely Dharavi, Govandi, Chembur, Santacruz, Ghatkopar and Bandra.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has built 19 community toilets in the last two years in Dharavi, with a capacity of 800 toilet seats.

