NCP's Supriya Sule, Congress Lawmaker Shashi Tharoor Among 10 MPs To Be Conferred With Sansad Ratna Award

Member of Parliaments Shashi Tharoor and Supriya Sule, from Congress and Nationalist Congress Party respectively are among the eight sitting Lok Sabha and two Rajya Sabha members to be conferred with the prestigious Sansad Ratna Awards 2020 under various categories.

The awards are based on the leaders' performance during the first year of the 17th Lok Sabha, said Prime Point Foundation on Wednesday, June 24.

The Prime Point Foundation, a Chennai-based NGO, and eMagazine PreSensehas been awarding top performing Members of Parliament (MP) in the Lok Sabha with the Sansad Ratna award since 2010 following the suggestions of former President of India late Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. The first edition of the award was launched by Dr Kalam in May 2010.