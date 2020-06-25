NCP's Supriya Sule, Congress Lawmaker Shashi Tharoor Among 10 MPs To Be Conferred With Sansad Ratna Award

Reethu Ravi
Member of Parliaments Shashi Tharoor and Supriya Sule, from Congress and Nationalist Congress Party respectively are among the eight sitting Lok Sabha and two Rajya Sabha members to be conferred with the prestigious Sansad Ratna Awards 2020 under various categories.
The awards are based on the leaders' performance during the first year of the 17th Lok Sabha, said Prime Point Foundation on Wednesday, June 24.
The Prime Point Foundation, a Chennai-based NGO, and eMagazine PreSensehas been awarding top performing Members of Parliament (MP) in the Lok Sabha with the Sansad Ratna award since 2010 following the suggestions of former President of India late Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. The first edition of the award was launched by Dr Kalam in May 2010.
According to a statement by the foundation, Supriya Sule (NCP, Baramati, Maharashtra) has been conferred the award for her overall performance in initiating Debates, Questions and Private Members Bills in the first year of the 17th Lok Sabha.
Dr Shashi Tharoor (INC, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala), Dr Nishikant Dubey (BJP, Godda, Jharkhand), Ajay Misra (BJP, Kheri, Uttar Pradesh) and Ram Mohan Naidu (TDP, Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh) have been nominated for the 'Jury Committee Special Award' for their overall qualitative performance and individual efforts.
Meanwhile, Dr Subhash Ramrao Bhamre (BJP, Dhule, Maharashtra), Dr Heena Gavit (BJP, Nandurbar, Maharashtra) and Dr Amol Ramsing Kolhe, (NCP, Shirur, Maharashtra) will be receiving the award for Questions, Women and First-time MPs categories respectively.
Furthermore, Bhartruhari Mahtab (BJD, Cuttack, Odisha), Supriya Sule and Shrirang Appa Barne (Shiv Sena, Maval, Maharashtra) will be receiving the coveted 'Sansad Maha Ratna Award' for their sustained qualitative performance in the 16th Lok Sabha. This prestigious award is presented once in five years.
For the first time, a category was also introduced to honour sitting MPs of Rajya Sabha. Under this, Vishambhar Prasad Nishad (Samajwadi Party, Uttar Pradesh) and Chhaya Verma (INC, Chhattisgarh) have been nominated for their overall performance in Rajya Sabha during the first year coinciding with Lok Sabha.
The awardees were selected by a three-member Jury Committee chaired by Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs. NK Premachandran and Shrirang Appa Barne are the other two jury members and are parliamentarians.
Meghwal said that recognition and performance review of Parliamentarians by the civil society helps strengthen democracy. "When 'We the people' elect the Parliamentarians and legislators, they have the moral responsibility to monitor the performance of the elected representatives," the Minister added.
