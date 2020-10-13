Sugamya Bharat App To Ease Accessibility Issues For Differently Abled, Elders In Buildings, Transport system

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is all set to launch a mobile app for differently-abled, elderly, and even COVID-19 patients to lodge accessibility-related problems in buildings or transport infrastructure. Differently-abled people will just have to keep simply click and uploading pictures from their mobile phones to lodge an issue.



Sugamya Bharat app is part of the ministry's efforts to ensure a barrier-free environment in government and other buildings as well as transport systems.

The Department of Empowerment of Persons With Disabilities Secretary Shakuntala Doley Gamlin said that the Prime Minister's Office took the decision in July 2019 for crowdsourcing a mobile app to enable persons with disabilities to register their complaints regarding access to places just by uploading photographs.

She further said that the Sugamya Bharat app would also allow public participation in case of issues faced by not just the differently-abled but even pregnant women, children, and those who are temporarily disabled owing to various types of illnesses, surgery etc.

Further, the department has also made provision in the app for registering COVID-related issues, as reported by Hindustan Times.

To ensure the app's smooth functioning, the project management unit has also been set up. According to Gamlin, once someone has raised an issue or lodged a complaint about the difficulty in accessing a building or a facility by uploading a picture and briefly described the problem, the social justice ministry team would then forward it to the concerned authorities.

In case the matter is not addressed soon, it will be taken up with the head of the department of the particular body. Reminders will be sent for the same, and it would be followed up until the issue is resolved.