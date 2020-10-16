Sanskrit Schools In Uttar Pradesh Will Provide Free Food To Students: CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday, directed the officials to provide free meals, lodging and other facilities to all students at Sanskrit schools.

During the launch of Secondary Sanskrit Education Council portal on Thursday, the CM stated that the resources should be used through the corporate social responsibility. NGOs and CSR funds should be properly utilised in order to provide additional aid and facilities in Sanskrit schools.

During the inauguration, he also said that the efforts made by his government made it possible to set up the council which resulted in the timely conduct of examinations and results declaration. Till now, there are around 1,194 Sanskrit schools and colleges in UP.

