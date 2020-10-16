Sanskrit Schools In Uttar Pradesh Will Provide Free Food To Students: CM Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday, directed the officials to provide free meals, lodging and other facilities to all students at Sanskrit schools.
During the launch of Secondary Sanskrit Education Council portal on Thursday, the CM stated that the resources should be used through the corporate social responsibility. NGOs and CSR funds should be properly utilised in order to provide additional aid and facilities in Sanskrit schools.
During the inauguration, he also said that the efforts made by his government made it possible to set up the council which resulted in the timely conduct of examinations and results declaration. Till now, there are around 1,194 Sanskrit schools and colleges in UP.
According to a Hindustan Times report, the CM said that the state government understands the importance of the Sanskrit language and wants to promote it and make it familiar to the people. He wants to link the subject technique that has relevance in the modern world.
"For the development of Sanskrit, it's necessary to link it with contemporary trends. The syllabus should be such that while enhancing the quality of education, it also helps secure a better future for the students. Alongside the traditional way of teaching the subject, students should be taught about Mathematics, sciences and computers," the CM stated.
Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma informed that teachers in Sanskrit schools and colleges that are aided privately along with retired teachers can apply for full pension after they complete 40 six-monthly tenure. Previously, in order to be eligible, they had to complete the 66 six-monthly tenure.
