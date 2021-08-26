Village Entrepreneurship Scheme Elevates Lives Of Over 11,000 Rural Women In Uttar Pradesh

More than 11,000 women have so far benefitted from the central government's entrepreneurship scheme in Uttar Pradesh.

Under the 'Start-Up Village Entrepreneurship Programme' (SVEP), a number of small-scale business entities including grocery shops, power loom units, and flour mills have been set up to make the women financially independent and strengthen the rural economy.

In the financial year 2020-21, the beneficiaries of the programme have significantly increased to cover women from Akbarpur block of Ambedkar Nagar, Bankati block of Basti, Pipraich block of Gorakhpur, and Varanasi's Sewapuri block.

What is SVEP?

Start-Up Village Entrepreneurship Programme has been in force since 2016. It is being implemented as a sub-scheme by Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana –National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM), Ministry of Rural Development.

The scheme aims to extend support to the people residing in rural areas to set up enterprises and ventures to make them self-reliant. The assistance is provided till the enterprise hits the break-even point and stabilises.

SVEP's objective is to provide self-employment opportunities with financial assistance and training in business management lessons and soft skills to groom local entrepreneurs.

National Rural Livelihood Mission In Uttar Pradesh

Since 2017, the initiative has reportedly helped several groups of women set up small industries and enterprises in nearly 19 blocks of 19 districts.

For setting up a single enterprise, women are given loans ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹1 lakh, whereas for setting up a community industry, a loan of ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh is being given to women-oriented groups.

