Student Startup Bags Investment Of Rs 2.50 Cr During Global Ayush Investment And Innovation Summit

The government of India is taking significant steps to encourage a startup culture in traditional medicine. Therefore, the Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit of 2022 witnessed enthusiastic participation from startups and students, who portrayed their products and initiatives. Several established companies and startups had their stalls at the summit.

However, one startup that grabbed eyeballs at the event was Green Forests Wellness, started by Neelkanth Mardia, which received funding worth ₹2.50 crores from a private company.

Couldn't Grow Business Due To Lack Of Funds

Mardia, a resident of Jamnagar in Gujarat, is a final year student at the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA), Gujarat. He always dreamt of setting up a startup, and his dreams got wings from PM Modi's Startup India program. The young Mardia started his ayurvedic cosmetics with only ₹5 lakhs. However, due to the lack of funds, he could neither market his business nor could he grow his sales.

While inaugurating the Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit 2022 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned that, just like other sectors, he was hopeful that he would, in coming years, see a unicorn emerge from the Ayush sector also. Neelkanth Mardia's successes will inspire more startups to emerge from the Ayush sector, the Press Information Bureau noted.

Plans For Veterinary Solutions For Animals

Dr Anup Thakar, Director of ITRA, praised Neelkanth for always being a fast learner and a hard-working student. Green Forest Wellness Company manufactures Ayurvedic based cosmetic products like Anti-Aging Cream, Hydrating Moisturizing Cream, Facial Cleanser, Nourishing Facial Cleanser, Intense Repair Facial Cleanser, Hair Cleanser, Hair Conditioner and facial serum.

After receiving the funding, the company has significant expansion plans for the future. The youngster also wants to set up Ayurvedic clinics where patients would receive their medicines in the most natural way possible. Moreover, he also plans to set up Green Forest Veterinary Solutions, where animals would be kept healthy through natural treatments.

