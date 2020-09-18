Union Sports Ministry To Upgrade Eight Sports Centres To 'Khelo India State Center Of Excellence'

Union Sports Ministry has idetified sports centres of eight states including Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala have been for upgradation to Khelo India State Centre of Excellence (KISCE).



Eight states were identified and have been approved for the setting up of KISCE's in the first leg. These states are Odisha, Mizoram, Telangana, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala. The estimated cost for the upgrade will be ₹95.19 crore.

The upgrade will include improvement of the infrastructure, setting up of a sports science centre where there will be sports science human resources such as physiotherapists as well as strength and conditioning experts. High-quality equipment shall also be made available at the centres.

Further, the academies will also be equipped with a High-Performance Manager, with a role to ensure quality sports science input and performance management. "This upgrade will happen as the Sports Ministry aims to identify and groom more future Olympic champions from the country". reported The News Minute.

The existing sporting infrastructure will be upgraded as the Sports Ministry will partner with the respective states and Union Territories.

"A statement from the Sports Ministry said that each KISCE will be given sports-specific support in 14 Olympic sports out of which one state or Union Territory will be given support for a maximum of three sports." as reported by the Times of India.

About this decision, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said that these Khelo India State Center of Excellence is yet another step towards building a robust sports ecosystem. It is expected to play a crucial role in shaping athletes as they will provide training to them.



Kiren Rijiju further added that he is confident that this step will help India's effort in becoming one of the top 10 countries in the Olympics in 2028. The Sports Ministry is further set to establish in six more states, namely Assam, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya and Sikkim, which have been identified to be set up in the second phase.

