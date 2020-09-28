UPSC Prelims 2020: Special Trains To Run In Odisha, Andhra Pradesh For Civil Services Candidates

Good Governance

The Railways ministry has decided to run special trains within the jurisdiction of East Coast Railway (ECoR) the day before the civil services preliminary exams.

Ankita Singh 
28 Sep 2020
Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
For making it easier for UPSC aspirants to travel amid the present day circumstances, the Railways ministry has decided to run special trains within the jurisdiction of East Coast Railway (ECoR) the day before the exams.

The special trains will leave from Berhampur, Keonjhar, Khariar Road and Ichhapuram at 4 pm, from Koraput at 5 am and 1 pm on October 3. The trains will arrive in the cities in the evening on the same day (October 3), the official said.

The ECoR's special trains are Brahmapur-Cuttack MEMU examination special, Kendujhargarh-Cuttack MEMU examination special, Ichhapuram-Visakhapatnam MEMU examination special and Khariar Road-Sambalpur examination special.

It will also operate examination special trains between Koraput-Cuttack, Koraput-Visakhapatnam, Rourkela- Cuttack via Jharsuguda, Baripada-Cuttack and Vijayawada- Visakhapatnam to ferry the candidates. This move has been a sigh of relief for all those who are appearing in the civil services exam.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has sought response from the Centre and the Union Public Service Commission on a plea seeking postponement of the exam by two to three months because of the pandemic.

