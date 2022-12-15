Progressive Move! Single Fathers Employed In Haryana Govt Now Entitled For 2 Years Child Care Leave

The term work-life balance first originated in the United Kingdom (UK) during the time of the Industrial Revolution. Some consider it an extension of the Women's Liberation Movement when women demanded reduced working hours so as to juggle their household work and take care of their children. In the earlier ages, society did not put much housekeeping responsibility over men. So the idea of a work-life balance was viewed from the angle of women balancing between their homes and profession.

However, with changing times, men and women are no longer confined to their traditional roles and participate equally in making a home. In the case of single parents, this gets a little more complicated, and there arises a need for a set period of leave for single fathers/mothers to attend to their children's needs. Taking a positive step towards addressing the changing times, single fathers in the Haryana government can now avail up to two years off over their entire service period to take care of their children, a privilege earlier given only to women employees.

Progressing With Times

In India, there is currently no independent legislation governing the laws of paternity leave. The only provisions made available are the leave rules for state and central government employees, which provide fifteen days of leave for the father, compared to the 182 days permitted to mothers. In an amendment proposed on December 14, the Haryana Government has set an example for the rest by entitling their male employees to childcare leave if they are unmarried, widowers, or divorced.

As a single parent, this responsibility of taking care of the child increases and falls upon one individual, and the government recognised this under a draft amendment to Haryana Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 2016. The decision taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar reportedly has provisions that follow the pattern of central government rules.

As per the new regulations, men can take off 730 days just like the women employees to take care of their two eldest surviving children up to 18. The amendment also enables childcare leaves to single mothers or fathers with children with physical or special challenges, even above the age of 18. For such special leaves to be allowed, the parent should submit documents proving that the child has an impairment of more than 60 per cent or that the child is completely dependent on the parent. According to an NDTV report earlier, this age limit for the dependent physically challenged child was also 18 years.

Building A Healthy Society

By recognising a father's role in the child's upbringing, the government has viewed child rearing as both a responsibility and a right of every father. Multiple studies have demonstrated that establishments with family-friendly policies have benefitted a child's social, emotional, and intellectual growth. Supporting fathers to spend more time with their families helps maintain a healthy bond within the family and also with society.

Furthermore, it also helps reduce gender stereotyping and places families at an egalitarian point of view in society. Many came ahead with praises for the Haryana Government's decision. Among those extending their gratitude to the government for considering men's roles as parents were the Save Indian Family (SIF) Chandigarh, a non-profit trust helping men and their families facing discrimination by Society, Law, and Government.

