Sikkim Government Offers Free Sanitary Napkins To Girl Students, Rs 20,000 To Non-Working Mothers

Image Credits: Unsplash (Representational), Pixabay (Representational), Twitter/Himanta Biswa Sarma

Good Governance
Sikkim,  6 March 2022 8:43 AM GMT

Called the 'Aama' and 'Bahini' schemes respectively, CM Prem Singh Tamang announced the initiatives recently that will be implemented this year, along with installing sanitary napkin vending machines in schools around the state.

The Sikkim government has developed two schemes to promote women's empowerment in the state. The first initiative is called the 'Bahini' scheme, under which girls in Class 9 and above will be provided free sanitary napkins. With this, Sikkim is touted to be the first state in the country to do so. The second scheme is called 'Aama Yojna', where non-working women will be given ₹20,000 each that will be transferred directly into their bank accounts. However, the caveat here is that their names have to be on the electoral roll.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang made the important announcement during a programme held in Melli recently. Further, he added that the schemes mentioned above will be implemented in the fiscal year 2022-23.

The Sikkim Express quotes the CM's press secretary named Bikash Basnet, "Under the vision of the chief minister, the 'Bahini' scheme will be placed in the upcoming Budget session, and the amount will be evaluated accordingly."

'Bahini' And 'Aama' Schemes

The 'Bahini' scheme aims to reduce the girl students' dropout rates from schools due to inaccessibility to sanitary napkins. The state has 120 secondary schools and 90 senior secondary schools, the whole being 210 where around 18,665 girls are enrolled. The government wants to install sanitary napkin vending machines in schools to solve the problem. They will also organise programmes to increase awareness and sensitisation regarding menstrual health and hygiene.

On the other hand, the 'Aama' initiative will provide money to non-working women in the 'Below Poverty Line' (BPL) category. The Economic Times reports that ₹100 crores are reserved for this scheme which will be implemented in the coming days. With this, the Tamang government hopes to encourage saving among the non-working women in the state.

The Sikkim Chronicle quotes the CM, "We want women to be financially conscious and want to develop the habit of saving."

Also Read: Telangana Tops Among All States In Terms Of Per Capita Net State Domestic Product

Menstrual Hygiene 
Sikkim Government 

