On the occasion of the National Doctors' Day, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday, July 1, announced a one-time incentive for doctors, nurses and other health workers in the state in appreciation of their service in combating COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at a function at Sir Thutob Namgyal Memorial (STNM) Hospital, the CM said that the doctors will be given Rs 20,000, while the nursing staff and support staff will get Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively. He added that the incentives will be distributed within 15 days.

National Doctors' Day is celebrated on July 1 every year in commemoration of the birth and death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr BC Roy, an eminent doctor and the second Chief Minister of West Bengal.

On the occasion, the CM also spoke to the medical team of isolation wards in the COVID wing of STNM Hospital and those under quarantine via video conferencing.

"The State Health Department accepted the challenges posed by the pandemic with all readiness and exhibited a high level of management skills to ensure that each and every COVID-19 patient is handled with utmost care and compassion. The medical team has been quick to respond to the daily incidence of COVID-19 cases and in providing timely treatment. This has resulted in over 50 patients completely cured and discharged within a short span of time," the CM said.

The CM assured that the government has given highest priority to improvement of the state healthcare system and added that "the government will make sure that the healthcare workers are not deprived of any necessary equipment or manpower."

He added that the government has allocated an enhanced budget of Rs 40 crore for the health sector with a provision for an additional Rs 16 crore as buffer fund to meet exigencies.

The CM also announced that a 'Mobile Village Clinic' service, with state-of-the-art equipment, will be initiated in all the districts from the next financial year. Trained medical staff will travel in the mobile clinic five days a week to provide treatment and care to people in the villages and wards, he added. The initiative is aimed at providing quality health care facilities at doorsteps to those living in the villages and far-flung areas.