Cabinet Approves Proposal To Establish 7 Mega Textile Parks, Allocates Rs 4,445 Cr

To create a world-class infrastructure for the integration of different processes involved in the textile industry, the Union Cabinet has approved the establishment of seven Prime Minister Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) parks.

The parks will be developed with total spending of ₹4,445 crore over five years and will be set up at greenfield and brownfield sites located in different states. It is estimated to create around 1 lakh direct and 2 lakh indirect employment.

"PM MITRA would provide an opportunity to develop an integrated textiles value chain at one place, starting with spinning, weaving, processing/dyeing, printing, and garment manufacture," said textiles minister Piyush Goyal, as reported by The Economic Times.

Plan Of Action

As per reports, the scheme to develop parks will be divided into two parts. The bigger component would be development support.

The government estimates the cost of setting up each park at an estimated ₹1700 crore. Of the total, up to 30 per cent of the project cost or ₹500 crore in greenfields, and up to ₹200 crore in brownfield parks will be given by the government as development capital support.

The first movers who establish anchor plants and hire at least 100 people will also get competitive incentive support from the government. These businesses can secure up to ₹10 crore in a year for three years or a total of ₹30 crore under the assessment, Goyal said. He added this will not be part of the existing PLI (production-linked incentive scheme).

PM MITRA Inspired By PM Modi's 5F

PM Modi's 5F vision inspires PM MITRA. "Farm to fibre, fibre to the factory, factory to fashion, and fashion to foreign are all included in the '5F' Formula. This comprehensive vision will aid in the expansion of the textile industry in the economy. No other competitor has a textile ecosystem as comprehensive as we do. India excels in all five Fs", according to the minister, as reported by The NDTV.

"State government assistance will comprise a 1,000-acre of land for the creation of a world-class industrial estate," Goyal said.

PM MITRA plans to develop 50 per cent of the land for pure manufacturing, 20 per cent for utilities, and 10 per cent for commercial development, he added.

The core infrastructure of PM MITRA parks will include, among other things, an incubation centre and plug-and-play facility, developed factory sites, roads, power, water, and waste-water systems, a typical processing house, a common effluent treatment plant (CETP), and other related facilities such as a design centre and testing centres, according to the official release.

Workers' hostels and accommodation, a logistics park, warehousing, medical, training, and skill development facilities will be available.

