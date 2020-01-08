Kerala To Make Reading The Preamble A Part Of School, College Assembly

Good Governance

The Kerala government has proposed to make the reading of ‘The Preamble To The Constitution’ a part of assembly session in schools and colleges, to create awareness regarding the importance of protecting the Constitution of India.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday, January 6, said that the government would take steps to implement the same. He was speaking at the Student Leaders’ Conclave at Farook College in Kozhikode district of Kerala, where he interacted with the student union members of colleges and universities.

“To create social awareness regarding the importance of protecting the constitution, the state government will take necessary steps to ensure that the Preamble To The Constitution is read out during school college assembly,” the CM said.

He added that the decision was in response to the demand by college union leaders to ensure that Constitution studies must be made an inevitable part of the curriculum at a time when the Constitution and its values are under attack.

During the conclave, the CM also said that the government is considering 50 per cent reservation for women representatives in college union elections. In addition, the government is planning to keep university libraries open 24/7 without any restrictions for women.

Plans to stop internal assessment for college students and to inculcate sex education as part of the education curriculum were among other major announcements.

