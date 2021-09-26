Russian Ministry Of Defense Donated $2 Million To PM CARES Fund

All section
Image Credits: Wikipedia

India,  26 Sep 2021 6:24 AM GMT

The Centre's PM CARES fund has received a donation from Rosoboronexport to purchase medical equipment and protective gear in order to combat COVID-19 crisis.

Rosoboronexport, Russia's primary defence export body, has donated $2 million to the PM CARES fund, to tackle the COVID-19 crisis.

The transfer is yet to take place."India has long been a key provider of military equipment to Rosoboronexport. The company is now assisting India in humanitarian matters. A contribution of $2 million has been made. This is a show of unity in the face of a new epidemic," said sources.

Russia Has Been Huge Help To India

The Centre's PM CARES fund has received a donation from Rosoboronexport to purchase medical equipment and protective gear. the In October 2018, India inked a significant agreement with Rosoboronexport for the S-400 air defence missile system. The first foreign donor to acknowledge its contribution to the PM CARES fund is Rosoboronexport.

PM CARES Fund has been highly publicised by the Indian Embassy in Moscow, Russia.D Bala Venkatesh Varma, India's ambassador to Russia, issued a video appeal to raise awareness of the fund in Russia.

The federal government has announced that the PM CARES Fund, which is a public charitable foundation, will accept contributions from India and overseas "in light of the pandemic's unprecedented character."

Cordial Connections

The statement demonstrates the traditional cordial connections between Moscow and New Delhi, as the Russian government controls Rosoboronexport. The COVID-19 problem was discussed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin in March.

It was accompanied by a conversation between Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov. Both sides discussed the importance of close bilateral cooperation in ensuring the welfare of each other's stranded citizens in their respective countries due to the crisis.

Approximately 15,000 Indian students are studying in Russia, and 5,000 Russian tourists are currently visiting India. Health officials from all BRICS countries will meet via video conference later in April as part of the BRICS collaborative effort to cope with the situation.

Also Read: Senior Citizens, Disabled Can Now Get COVID Jab At Home


COVID 
pmcares 
Russia 

