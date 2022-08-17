More Than Rs 30,000 Crore Sanctioned To Clean River Ganga & Its Tributaries: Jal Shakti Minister

More than ₹30,000 crores have been approved for projects set for cleaning the river Ganga and all its tributaries, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat announced on August 16.

While emphasising the need for limited water resources, Shekhawat added that the very start of economic development is "our water resource and energy".

Make Ganga Clean Again!

The graph of the requirement for our economic development and natural resources is fairly identical. Given India's geographic and demographic vastness, limited water resources and willingness to face environmental challenges, the Jal Shakti Minister claimed that they ensure sustainable water use and other natural resources.

He added that a lot of infrastructures had been built to clean Ganga and all its tributaries as well, reported News18.

Massive Project In Hand

"Projects worth more than ₹30,000 crores have been sanctioned," Gajendra Singh Shekhawat stated.

The minister also expressed his delight in the 'Namami Gange' programme transforming into a 'Jan Andolan' (mass movement) with the help of numerous different organisations and claimed that in more than 100 districts along Ganga, proper talks had been held over issues which are related to the river and all remedial actions are taken accordingly.

The Jal Shakti minister made these comments as he presided over the 'Yamuna Par Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' event.

This occasion marked the official launch of new initiatives under Arth Ganga, which includes Jalaj, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sahakar Bharati for natural farming and tourism-related portal ImAvatar. The winners of Ganga Quest 2022 were felicitated at the event.

