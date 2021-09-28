All section
Bengaluru Gets 31 Specially Trained Female Officers To Monitor Crime Against Women, Children

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Bengaluru Gets 31 'Specially Trained' Female Officers To Monitor Crime Against Women, Children

Palak Agrawal

Writer: Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Karnataka,  28 Sep 2021 7:19 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

The announcement was made by Kamal Pant, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru on Saturday, September 26. He informed that the team would be known as 'Rani Chennamma Pade' which means 'By Women, For Women, Of Women'.

In a major step towards making the city a safer place for women, the Bengaluru Police will now have a team of 31 specially trained female officers. These officers would be tasked with monitoring the crime incidents against women as well as offering counselling sessions.

The announcement was made by Kamal Pant, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru on Saturday, September 26. He informed that the team would be known as 'Rani Chennamma Pade' which means 'By Women, For Women, Of Women'.

Explaining the role of the team, the officer stated that it would include educating and training women on basic self-defence techniques. The officers would also work on creating mass awareness about women and child-related laws and legal procedures.

To inculcate a proactive approach, the team would also create awareness on the appropriate use of social media and caution the users about cybercrime and ways to prevent it.

He further added that counselling sessions would also be a part of their objectives and sensitizing the public, especially the autorickshaw, cab, and bus drivers, on handling issues related to women and children competently.

BMTC Women Employees Get Self-Defence Training

In yet another development, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), which runs public buses in the city, has kickstarted training on self-defence techniques to its women employees.

Also Read: Hindu, Muslim Women Donate Kidneys To Save Each Other's Husbands In Dehradun

