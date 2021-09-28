Bengaluru Gets 31 'Specially Trained' Female Officers To Monitor Crime Against Women, Children

In a major step towards making the city a safer place for women, the Bengaluru Police will now have a team of 31 specially trained female officers. These officers would be tasked with monitoring the crime incidents against women as well as offering counselling sessions.

The announcement was made by Kamal Pant, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru on Saturday, September 26. He informed that the team would be known as 'Rani Chennamma Pade' which means 'By Women, For Women, Of Women'.

Rani Chennamma Pade - By Women, For Women, Of Women!



A team of specially trained 31 @BlrCityPolice women officers will keep a tab on crimes against women & children and create awareness among them. @DCPSEBCP is the first one to take the lead. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/KToz04CQTP — Kamal Pant, IPS (@CPBlr) September 25, 2021

Explaining the role of the team, the officer stated that it would include educating and training women on basic self-defence techniques. The officers would also work on creating mass awareness about women and child-related laws and legal procedures.



To inculcate a proactive approach, the team would also create awareness on the appropriate use of social media and caution the users about cybercrime and ways to prevent it.

He further added that counselling sessions would also be a part of their objectives and sensitizing the public, especially the autorickshaw, cab, and bus drivers, on handling issues related to women and children competently.

BMTC Women Employees Get Self-Defence Training

In yet another development, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), which runs public buses in the city, has kickstarted training on self-defence techniques to its women employees.

The @BMTC_BENGALURU has trained first batch of 50 women staffs a self-defence training in a bid to empower them to be "custodians of their own safety." @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/S0cYOklyok — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) September 27, 2021

