Caste discrimination
Jammu & Kashmir: Under PMAY-G, People In Rajouri District Provided With Pakka Houses

Image Credits: ANI

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Jammu & Kashmir: Under PMAY-G, People In Rajouri District Provided With 'Pakka Houses'

Pratibha Sahu

Writer: Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Remote Intern

She has completed Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication from Makahnalal Chaturvedi recently and is currently pursuing a Masters in Advertising And Public Relations. She loves writing on current issues and love voice-overs. She has done internships in content writing, voice-over artist, SEO analyst, social media management, and as a radio jockey too.

See article by Pratibha Sahu

India,  2 Nov 2021 2:01 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Remote Intern

She has completed Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication from Makahnalal Chaturvedi recently and is currently pursuing a Masters in Advertising And Public Relations. She loves writing on current issues and love voice-overs. She has done internships in content writing, voice-over artist, SEO analyst, social media management, and as a radio jockey too.

See article by Pratibha Sahu

Under Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojna- Gramin (PMAY-G), several houses were provided to people living in the Rajouri district's Kotranka village in Budhal block, Jammu and Kashmir.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana Gramin, people staying at Kotrankaa village in Vishal block of Rajputi district in Jammu and Kashmir have got Pakka houses. All the poor and lower-middle-class families benefitted from this scheme are staying in these hilly areas.

Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana is a scheme benefitting poor people at its best and providing a permanent roof. Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana was launched on 20 November 2016, under which a campaign is running titled Housing for all by 2022.

As reported by ANI, the Development officer said, " To ensure the allotment of houses to the people in need, I myself verified all the requests by going on the ground. This scheme has benefitted approx 3000 houses till now and the other requests have either received first, second or third instalments."

Helping People Create Pakka House

Talking to Aijaz Ahmed Sarpanch of the village he said," Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin scheme poor people have been given houses this is a support given to the poor people by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and through this people can create their Pakka house (concrete house)".

As per reports about 1.26 crore houses have been constructed under this scheme. And also people get benefitted value of ₹ 1.20 lakh for the plane surface and ₹1.30 lakh for the hilly surface.

Even an assistance value of ₹12000 is provided by the government for toilet construction under Swacch Bharat Mission Gramin and unskilled labour wage support under the Mahatama Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme.

This initiative of the government will help all the needy staying in rural hilly areas to have a concrete house to lead a safe life under all weather conditions.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Pratibha Sahu
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Pratibha Sahu
pradhan mantri aawas yojana 
Jammu & Kashmir 
government schemes 
rajouri district 

