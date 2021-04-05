Rajasthan Launches Health Insurance Scheme For All Its Residents

The Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government on Thursday, April 1 started the registration process to provide health insurance to each family in the state.

Under the 'Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana' (MMCSBY), that was announced in the state budget 2021-22, each family will get insurance cover of ₹5 lakh by paying ₹850 annually. Rajasthan is the first state in the country to implement such a scheme.



#Rajasthan has become the first state in the country, where each family will get a health insurance of Rs. 5 lakh each year. People can get registered and be assured of cashless treatment. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 1, 2021

"We are going to implement the universal health coverage scheme from May 1 and registration will start from April 1," the chief minister has said at a virtual programme of the medical education department, reported Live Mint.

From April 1 to April 10, the state government will initiate a drive for the registration of beneficiaries under MMCSBY. He had also stated that the medical and health sector is the topmost priority for his government.

Registrations for Rajasthan Govt's cashless treatment for all – Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana have begun in the state from today. It is one of our biggest health care schemes aimed at providing medical relief to all residents of #Rajasthan. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 1, 2021

"Development works, water, electricity, education, irrigation, social welfare and other sectors are also on the government's priority list, but health is the topmost priority area for us," CM Gehlot said.



According to The Times of India, the beneficiaries under the scheme will be getting cashless treatment under 1,567 health packages including seven days prior admission and 15 days post-discharge expenses of consultation fees, tests and medicines.

The beneficiaries can avail of the benefits at private hospitals and government hospitals empanelled under the scheme. The Jan Aadhar card has been made mandatory for availing benefits under the initiative.

