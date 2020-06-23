Good Governance

'No One Should Sleep Hungry': Rajasthan Govt To Launch Indira Rasoi Yojana To Provide Meals To Poor At Concessional Rate

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje accused the ruling Congress of renaming food scheme 'Annapurna Rasoi Yojana' which Raje had launched.

Reethu Ravi (Trainee Digital Journalist) 
Rajasthan   |   23 Jun 2020 1:54 PM GMT
Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Abhishek M

Image Credits: Patrika (Representational)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday, June 22, announced that the state government will soon launch 'Indira Rasoi Yojana' to provide meals to the poor at a concessional rate.

The scheme aims to ensure that ''no one sleeps hungry" in the state and will provide food twice a day at concessional rates to the poor. However, the rate for the meals is yet to be finalised.

"There is a dearth of nutritious food and it is with the idea that nobody goes to sleep hungry that I am announcing this today. Indira Gandhi was a great leader and the reason behind the creation of Bangladesh, she brought in the Green Revolution, conducted the nuclear tests in Phokran during 1974. In the memory of the great leader, we have decided that Indira Rasoi Yojana will be started soon under which nobody will sleep hungry," Gehlot was quoted by The Indian Express.

For the scheme, the state government will spend Rs 100 crore every year. Local NGOs will also be roped in to ensure the functioning of the scheme, Gehlot added.

"The scheme will function after keeping in mind the requirements and tastes of every municipality. Information Technology will be used to ensure smooth functioning and monitoring of the Yojana. A committee headed by the district collector will be monitoring this Yojana," the CM said.

The CM was addressing a state-level inauguration meeting for the COVID-19 awareness campaign through video conference from his residence.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje accused the ruling Congress of renaming food scheme 'Annapurna Rasoi Yojana' which Raje had launched.

"Expert in changing the names of our schemes, the Congress has renamed the Annapurna Rasoi as Indira Rasoi Yojana. But at least better late than never. Even if it took renaming but at the end due to the demand of the public they had to start our Annapurna Rasoi Yojana. The government should change itself rather than names otherwise the public will change everything," Raje tweeted in Hindi.

Three years ago, Raje had launched the subsidised meal scheme offering breakfast and lunch for Rs 5 and Rs 8 respectively.


Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Reethu Ravi

Reethu Ravi

Trainee Digital Journalist

Usually found between the pages of a book or contemplating the nuances of the universe. But mostly, I tell stories.

Shweta Kothari

Shweta Kothari

Managing Editor

Journalist, believer. optimist, ambitious

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian