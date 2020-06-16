Rajasthan To Rescue Border States, Offers To Conduct 5,000 COVID-19 Test Daily For Delhi, 5 Others

In the wake of the rising number of cases in the neighbouring states, the Rajsthan government has offered testing facilities for COVID-19 to six neighbouring states, including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Gujarat. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday night announced that these states will be able to conduct 5,000 tests daily in Rajasthan if needed.

"In times of this crisis, neighbouring states which are overloaded with patients and short of testing facilities can get tests done in Rajasthan," Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said at a review meeting held at the CM's residence to review the pandemic situation in the state.

Rajasthan is among the states carrying out the highest number of testing. The CM said that from zero testing capacity, the state has now reached over 15,000 tests per day. Furthermore, the recovery rate in the state has touched 75 per cent, owing to the constant monitoring and screening of patients.

The CM also announced that by July end, all the district hospitals in the state will have an oxygen supply through the pipeline instead of cylinders.

Gehlot expressed concerns over how people were not following the unlock rules properly. He said that anyone who violates the rules will be dealt with strictly. He also directed officials to enforce health protocols and continue with the system of screening further in the state.

Rajasthan has so far reported 13,096 cases of COVID-19, of which, 9,794 have recovered and 302 have succumbed to the virus.



