Good Governance

Rajasthan To Rescue Border States, Offers To Conduct 5,000 COVID-19 Test Daily For Delhi, 5 Others

“In times of this crisis, neighbouring states which are overloaded with patients and short of testing facilities can get tests done in Rajasthan,” Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said.

The Logical Indian Crew
Rajasthan   |   16 Jun 2020 2:14 PM GMT
Writer : Reethu Ravi | Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Abhishek M
Rajasthan To Rescue Border States, Offers To Conduct 5,000 COVID-19 Test Daily For Delhi, 5 Others

Image Credits: Public TV

In the wake of the rising number of cases in the neighbouring states, the Rajsthan government has offered testing facilities for COVID-19 to six neighbouring states, including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Gujarat. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday night announced that these states will be able to conduct 5,000 tests daily in Rajasthan if needed.

"In times of this crisis, neighbouring states which are overloaded with patients and short of testing facilities can get tests done in Rajasthan," Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said at a review meeting held at the CM's residence to review the pandemic situation in the state.

Rajasthan is among the states carrying out the highest number of testing. The CM said that from zero testing capacity, the state has now reached over 15,000 tests per day. Furthermore, the recovery rate in the state has touched 75 per cent, owing to the constant monitoring and screening of patients.

The CM also announced that by July end, all the district hospitals in the state will have an oxygen supply through the pipeline instead of cylinders.

Gehlot expressed concerns over how people were not following the unlock rules properly. He said that anyone who violates the rules will be dealt with strictly. He also directed officials to enforce health protocols and continue with the system of screening further in the state.

Rajasthan has so far reported 13,096 cases of COVID-19, of which, 9,794 have recovered and 302 have succumbed to the virus.


Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Reethu Ravi

Reethu Ravi

Trainee Digital Journalist

Usually found between the pages of a book or contemplating the nuances of the universe. But mostly, I tell stories.

Shweta Kothari

Shweta Kothari

Managing Editor

Journalist, believer. optimist, ambitious

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian