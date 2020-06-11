Rajasthan Govt Launches Online Jobs Portal To Generate Employment Amid COVID-19

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Rajasthan government has launched centralised manpower repository ''Raj Kaushal'', to ensure jobs and help to start the industries in the state. To develop the portal, the state has compiled data from all existing employment and skill database along with that of returning migrants.



The project, a vision of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, aims at empowering the manpower and industry for a cold start after a long lockdown.

"It is the futuristic vision of chief minister Ashok Gehlot that along with addressing the issue of employment for migrants, the state has developed a centralized system for providing all citizens better access for job opportunities available in state," said Labour Minister of Rajasthan, Tikaram Julie, in a statement.

The portal has a database of more than 50 lakh citizens, including nearly 13 lakh migrants who returned to the state amid the pandemic, categorised with their skill set and work experience. In addition, the portal also contains information of 11 lakh registered business institutions in the state that can be a potential employer for these citizens. Many of these businesses are also ready for hiring, as their previous workers returned to their home states.

Developed by the state department of information technology and communications for the Labour department, Raj Kaushal intends to restore the balance between the industrial process and job scenario in the state, which has been disrupted due to the lockdown. In addition, it also holds possibilities to generate information and trends that can help the government draft better skill and industrial policies, officials said.

"Raj kaushal app is a bridge between industry and labourers, to improve availability of opportunities and empower the economy. Government of Rajasthan will ensure that the demands of the industry will be met," Niraj K Pawan, secretary Labour and employment Government of Rajasthan, said.

The workers can log into the portal using mobile phone generated OTP. The data of migrant labourers filled in form-4 while entering the state is regularly being updated in the system and will be available on the registration page after OTP validation.

The portal has combined the data from existing records of Rajasthan Skill and Livelihoods Development Corporation, Industrial Training Institutes, EEMS, labour department, registered construction workers, migrant form and is also open for new registrations.