Rajasthan Govt Launches Indira Rasoi Yojana To Provide "Nutritious" Meals For Rs 8

The Ashok Gehlot government had earlier scrapped a similar 'Annapurna Yojana' launched by former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje during her tenure.

Ankita Singh 
Rajasthan   |   20 Aug 2020 12:46 PM GMT / Updated : 2020-08-20T20:16:16+05:30
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launched its ambitious Indira Rasoi scheme on the 76th birth anniversary of late Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi. With this new scheme, the government aims to provide food at a subsidized price for the economically weaker section.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launched the scheme through video conferencing from his residence today.

The Rajasthan government has capped the price of each meal at Rs 8. Indira Rasoi will provide food from 8 AM till 1 PM and from 5 PM till 8 PM on a daily basis.

No documents will be required to avail the subsidised meals and anyone can walk in pay to get the meals. The Rajasthan government will provide a grant of Rs 12 per plate. A total of Rs 100 crore has been proposed for the scheme.

"On the first day, the menu had six chapatis, a bowl of lentils, a bowl of vegetable and mixed pickle in the thali priced at Rs 8." reported India Today.

A thali will contain 100 gm pulses, 100 gm vegetables, 250 gm chapatti and pickles. The administration said that the menu can be altered as recommended by the district-level committees keeping in view the requirements of the locals.

Earlier, the Gehlot government had scrapped the Annapurna Yojana, which was launched by former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje during her tenure. Under the Indira Rasoi Yojana, arrangements have been made to ensure people can sit and have food, which wasn't the case in Annapurna Yojana.

