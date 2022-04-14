All section
For The People! Rajasthan Govt To Bear Cost Of Its Patients Bone Marrow Transplant At Private Hospitals

Image Credit- The New Indian Express, Unsplash

Rajasthan,  14 April 2022 12:32 PM GMT

To give some relief to patients in private hospitals, the government has announced to provide expensive treatments such as bone marrow transplants, liver & heart transplants and cochlear implants for free.

Ashok Gehlot led Indian National Congress has been providing free treatments to patients in the government hospital, effective from April 1. In a bid to give some relief to patients in private hospitals, the government has announced to provide expensive treatments such as bone marrow transplants, liver & heart transplants and cochlear implants for free.

Acting on the same, the state health department has fixed rates that private hospitals will receive from Rajasthan State Health Assurance Agency (RSHAA) on trust mode. Now soon, the cost of these treatments will be borne by the RSHAA.

A senior health department official said, "RSHAA issued the order of 36 more packages for transplant of heart, liver, cochlear implant, bone marrow transplant and blood transfusion," quoted The Times of India.

Bone Marrow Transplant

As per the order issued by RSHAA, nine packages have been included for bone marrow transplants. The order states that, under the scheme, only those private hospitals will be allowed to perform the procedure which meets the terms and conditions of guidelines issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research. Also, the government hospitals are eligible to conduct the operation.

For pre-evaluation of a bone marrow transplant, Rs 50,000 have been fixed, and for an autologous bone marrow transplant, Rs 45 lakh. For pre-evaluation of an allogeneic bone marrow transplant, Rs 1 lakh has been fixed, and for an allogeneic bone marrow transplant, Rs 9 lakh. For allogeneic bone marrow transplant (haplo), Rs 11 lakh has been fixed, and for allogeneic bone marrow transplant chronic (Graft versus host disease), Rs 2.5 lakh. Apart from this, three packages of bone marrow transplants of Rs 50,00 each have also been incorporated.

Liver Transplant

As per the order issued by RSHAA, only those private hospitals will be permitted under the live transplant packages, which are already licensed for the procedure under the national organ and tissue transplant organisation.

For liver transplant, Rs 10 lakh for transplant surgery-for cadaveric donor, Rs 11 lakh for transplant surgery for a liver donor and Rs 1.5 lakh for acute rejection/early graft dysfunction have been fixed. Along with this, four packages of Rs 50,000 each for investigation of donor and recipient have been fixed. The government will also bear the cost of post-transplant medication for 1-3 months and 3-6 months and a Rs 40,000 package for the post-transplant package for 6-12 months for the patients.

Heart Transplant, Cochlear Implant

The government has also included seven packages for a heart transplant, five for cochlear implants and seven for blood transfusions under the scheme.

Also Read: Displaying Hindu-Muslim Unity, Belur Car Festival Begins With Old-Age Tradition Of Reciting Quran Verses

