"Free Treatment For Critical COVID-19 Patients In Private Hospitals": Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Critical COVID-19 patients in Rajasthan will be able to avail free treatment in private hospitals when required, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Sunday, August 30.

In a review meeting on COVID-19 situation held at his residence, the CM said the state government has made proper arrangements for beds with oxygen support in state hospitals. However, if more beds are required in the future, cooperation from private hospitals should be sought, he added.

Gehlot further said that district collectors will be able to arrange free treatment for critical patients of COVID-19 in private hospitals as per the prescribed rates of the state government.

The CM also urged private hospitals to increase their oxygen and ICU bed capacities and said that the district collectors should ensure that private hospitals enter into contracts with hotel operators to facilitate beds for asymptomatic patients.

In addition, Gehlot said that the number of high-flow oxygen beds and ICU beds in hospitals associated with medical colleges at the divisional level should be increased by three to four times in the next one month. The CM also directed to ensure the arrangement of 100 extra COVID care beds in Jaipur and Kota.

Meanwhile, amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the CM directed officials to strengthen the arrangements in the containment zones in Ajmer, Alwar, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Pali and Jhalawar. He also urged all MLAs and MPs to get tested for the virus as some of the officials have tested positive in recent times.

The CM also said that not more than 50 people should be allowed in all social, cultural, religious, sports, political and marriage events. He also directed officials to soon start the functioning of Jaipur Metro by following all health protocols and social distancing norms.