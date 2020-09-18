Rajasthan: Govt To Provide Free Coaching To Civil Services Aspirants

The Rajasthan government has decided to provide free coaching to civil services aspirants belonging to various tribes and Sahariya community through reputed institutions, Arjun Bamania, Minister of State for Tribal and Regional Development said on Thursday, September 17.

Free online coaching to students preparing for competitive examinations conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will be started pursuant to the budget announcement, the Minister said.

The Tribal and Regional Development Department will soon start the TAD Super-30 project. Thirty selected aspirants - 20 men and 10 women - will be given online coaching to prepare for the civil services examinations, the minister said. The coaching will be provided by prestigious institutions in the state, the minister added.

The Minister further said that for the scheme, it is necessary for a candidate to pass the graduation examination with minimum 60 per cent marks. In addition to this, it is mandatory for the aspirant to have the required ST certificate and online coaching facility with them.

Talking about the initiative, Bamania further expressed hope that the initiative will not only result in improving the educational, economic and social status of the aspirants, but also help them play their role in the country's development process.

The results of UPSC exams 2019 were announced early last month, with Pradeep Singh, hailing from Sonipat, Haryana, emerging as topper. He was previously working as an IRS (Indian Revenue Services) officer and it was his fourth attempt.

Of the total qualified candidates, 304 were from General category, 78 from Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 251 from Other Backward Classes (OBC), 129 from Scheduled Castes (SC) and 67 from Scheduled Tribes (ST) category.