Good Governance

Rajasthan: Govt To Provide Free Coaching To Civil Services Aspirants

The government will be providing free coaching to civil services aspirants belonging to various tribes and Sahariya community through reputed institutions, Arjun Bamania, Minister of State for Tribal and Regional Development said.

The Logical Indian Crew
Rajasthan   |   18 Sep 2020 11:29 AM GMT
Writer : Reethu Ravi | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
Rajasthan: Govt To Provide Free Coaching To Civil Services Aspirants

Image Credits: India Today (Representational)

The Rajasthan government has decided to provide free coaching to civil services aspirants belonging to various tribes and Sahariya community through reputed institutions, Arjun Bamania, Minister of State for Tribal and Regional Development said on Thursday, September 17.

Free online coaching to students preparing for competitive examinations conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will be started pursuant to the budget announcement, the Minister said.

The Tribal and Regional Development Department will soon start the TAD Super-30 project. Thirty selected aspirants - 20 men and 10 women - will be given online coaching to prepare for the civil services examinations, the minister said. The coaching will be provided by prestigious institutions in the state, the minister added.

The Minister further said that for the scheme, it is necessary for a candidate to pass the graduation examination with minimum 60 per cent marks. In addition to this, it is mandatory for the aspirant to have the required ST certificate and online coaching facility with them.

Talking about the initiative, Bamania further expressed hope that the initiative will not only result in improving the educational, economic and social status of the aspirants, but also help them play their role in the country's development process.

The results of UPSC exams 2019 were announced early last month, with Pradeep Singh, hailing from Sonipat, Haryana, emerging as topper. He was previously working as an IRS (Indian Revenue Services) officer and it was his fourth attempt.

Of the total qualified candidates, 304 were from General category, 78 from Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 251 from Other Backward Classes (OBC), 129 from Scheduled Castes (SC) and 67 from Scheduled Tribes (ST) category.

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Reethu Ravi

Reethu Ravi

Trainee Digital Journalist

Reethu, a story teller, a person often found between the pages of a book or contemplating the nuances of life.

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

A free soul who believes that it is journalism apart from politics which should stand for the social cause and environment

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian