Rahul Gandhi Gives 175 Smart TVs To Wayanad Tribal Students For Online Classes

In a bid to to help tribal students in Kerala's Wayanad join online classes amid the COVID-19 crisis, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, July 1, provided 175 smart televisions to be distributed among the students.

This is the second batch of smart TVs the Wayanad MP has provided in his constituency. Earlier, Gandhi had handed over 50 television sets to the Wayanad district administration on his 50th birthday on June 19. Since June 1, the Kerala government has been running virtual classes through an initiative called the 'First Bell'. The virtual classes are available on YouTube or through the government-run education channel, Kite Victers. Last month, the Congress MP had promised to supply electronic devices for underprivileged students after a 14-year-old girl had allegedly died by suicide in Malappuram after she was unable to attend online classes due to lack of a smart TV or phone at home.

