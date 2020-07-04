Rahul Gandhi Gives 175 Smart TVs To Wayanad Tribal Students For Online Classes

Reethu Ravi
In a bid to to help tribal students in Kerala's Wayanad join online classes amid the COVID-19 crisis, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, July 1, provided 175 smart televisions to be distributed among the students.
This is the second batch of smart TVs the Wayanad MP has provided in his constituency. Earlier, Gandhi had handed over 50 television sets to the Wayanad district administration on his 50th birthday on June 19.
Since June 1, the Kerala government has been running virtual classes through an initiative called the 'First Bell'. The virtual classes are available on YouTube or through the government-run education channel, Kite Victers.
Last month, the Congress MP had promised to supply electronic devices for underprivileged students after a 14-year-old girl had allegedly died by suicide in Malappuram after she was unable to attend online classes due to lack of a smart TV or phone at home.
The Congress MP had then written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan drawing his attention to a large number of tribal students in Wayanad, who were unable to attend the classes due to a lack of access to digital tools. He had also requested the Kerala administration to extend support for the underprivileged students.
In a separate letter to the district collector, Gandhi had also offered his support and assistance in procuring devices.
"This is particularly troubling given the high dropout rates among tribal students in the district. I would be glad to extend my support and assistance towards the procurement of devices for students in underserved communities and request that you share with me details of these communities and their specific requirements," Gandhi wrote.
He had also sought a list of families who don't have access to TVs and smartphones.Also Read: How Kerala Govt Is Ensuring Education To Students Without TV, Internet
