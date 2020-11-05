Good Governance

Punjab Government Constitutes School Education Reform Teams

The teams formed will assist in the qualitative improvement of education by formulating its plan in line with the activities of 'Parho Punjab, Paraho Punjab'

The Logical Indian Crew
Punjab   |   5 Nov 2020 12:51 PM GMT
Writer : Ankita Singh | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Rajath
Punjab Government Constitutes School Education Reform Teams

The Punjab government has constituted District School Education Reform Teams to monitor the activities of schools.

According to a press statement from the Information and Public Relations Department, Punjab, the concerned District Education Officer (Sec. Edu.) would be the head of the District Education Reform Team.

The teams formed will coordinate to the respective District Magistrate or the Block Magistrate. They will also assist in the qualitative improvement of education by formulating its plan in line with the activities of 'Parho Punjab, Paraho Punjab'- an initiative launched by the Punjab government to revamp the prevailing education system in the state.

According to the spokesperson, the new teams would even assist in the successful completion of ongoing projects of the state government. Some of them include Punjab Achievement Survey, Smart School Project, English Booster Club, Welcome Life, Buddy Group, Mission Shat-Pratishat and enrolment drive.

These teams will even motivate school principals, teachers and others to transform their respective schools into smart schools. With the cases of Covid-19 on the rise, the school heads will also be guided to follow the instructions in order to keep a check on the increasing cases.

Also Read: Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Resolve Differences Resume RTC Bus Services After 7 Months

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Trainee Digital Journalist

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Rajath

Rajath

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian