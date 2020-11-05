Punjab Government Constitutes School Education Reform Teams

The Punjab government has constituted District School Education Reform Teams to monitor the activities of schools.

According to a press statement from the Information and Public Relations Department, Punjab, the concerned District Education Officer (Sec. Edu.) would be the head of the District Education Reform Team.

The teams formed will coordinate to the respective District Magistrate or the Block Magistrate. They will also assist in the qualitative improvement of education by formulating its plan in line with the activities of 'Parho Punjab, Paraho Punjab'- an initiative launched by the Punjab government to revamp the prevailing education system in the state.

According to the spokesperson, the new teams would even assist in the successful completion of ongoing projects of the state government. Some of them include Punjab Achievement Survey, Smart School Project, English Booster Club, Welcome Life, Buddy Group, Mission Shat-Pratishat and enrolment drive.

These teams will even motivate school principals, teachers and others to transform their respective schools into smart schools. With the cases of Covid-19 on the rise, the school heads will also be guided to follow the instructions in order to keep a check on the increasing cases.

Also Read: Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Resolve Differences Resume RTC Bus Services After 7 Months