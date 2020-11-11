'Mission Shat Pratishat': Punjab CM Inaugurates 1,467 Smart Schools, Distributes 2,625 Tablets

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday, November 7, virtually distributed nearly 2,625 tablets to students in 372 primary government schools and also inaugurated 1,467 smart schools.



Under the 'Mission Shat Pratishat' initiative, the state government has been aiming to empower the schools to achieve 100 per cent results despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus crisis.

To boost govt school education, Punjab CM @capt_amarinder virtually distributes 2625 tablets in primary schools, launches Mission Shat Pratishat to achieve 100% results amid #COVID__19, inaugurates 1467 more Smart Schools.

Says 8393 pre-primary teaching posts to be filled soon. pic.twitter.com/4hmYKTSXJz — Rinku Dhillon (@rinkudhillon) November 7, 2020

The Chief Minister explained that the initiative would digitally empower the institutions by diversifying the medium and including E-books, EDUSAT Lectures, E-Content, and online classes through the zoom app, radio channel, broadcast of lectures through TV, Khan Academy lectures, and video lectures.



"This would help further boost the standards in government schools, which had witnessed massive improvement in the education quality and performance in the past three years, in line with the state government's decision to curb all malpractices in Board exams," Economic Times quoted the CM.



CM Amarinder Singh also announced the creation of 8,393 pre-primary school teachers' posts and said the same would be filled up soon by the Education Department.



He further lauded the contribution of smart schools contributing to the educational standards in Punjab and informed that out of the total 19,107 schools in the state, 6,832 were currently smart schools, to which another 1,467 were being added.



"A total of 13,859 projectors would be provided to the remaining schools too, in order to make them Smart Schools, and additionally a budgetary provision of ₹100 crores had been made this year for the digitisation of schools," he added.



