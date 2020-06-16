Good Governance

Punjab CM To Rescue 70-Yr-Old Woman Told To Vacate House, Tells District Administration To Pay Her Rent, Medical Bills

The 70-year-old Nirmal Kaur, who stays in a rented house along with her 11-year-old grandson, was asked to vacate her house in Ludhiana after she was unable to pay rent of four months.

The Logical Indian Crew
Punjab   |   16 Jun 2020 10:18 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-06-16T18:07:56+05:30
Writer : Reethu Ravi | Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credits: News Track Live, (Representational)

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh came to the rescue of a 70-year-old woman who was asked to vacate from her rented house in Ludhiana after she was unable to pay rent of four months.

When the CM was made aware of Nirmal Kaur's plight during his #AskCaptain Facebook Live session on Sunday, he directed the Ludhiana Administration to help her.

Nirmal Kaur, wife of Darshan Singh, is a resident of New Shimlapuri area in Ludhiana.

A person named Kulwant Singh had brought this matter to the notice of the CM and said that Kaur stays in a rented house along with her 11-year-old grandson. While she runs a small stall "khokha" to take care of her family.Due to the lockdown, she was unable to pay her rent of four months. Following this, her landlord had asked her to vacate the house.

After learning about Kaur's plight, the CM immediately directed the Deputy Commissioner, Ludhiana to ensure that they clear her pending dues as well as pay her rent for one year. In addition, the CM said that all costs for her treatment of tuberculosis (TB) should be borne by the district administration.

According to The Times Of India report, Additional Deputy Commissioner (development) Amarjit Singh Bains said that under the Mission Fateh of the Punjab Government and following the orders of the CM, the district administration has verified the matter through the revenue department officials. A case is being prepared and sent to the Punjab government.

