Pune District Launches 'Covid Free Village' Contest To Curb Omicron Spread, Winner To Get Rs 50 Lakh

Maharashtra's Pune district has launched the "Covid- Free Village" contest to control the spread of Covid- 19. The contest started on January 10 and will continue till March 15.

The three best performers will be awarded cash prizes in terms of development funds by the State government. The village at the first position will get Rs 50 lakh, Rs 25 lakh for the second, and Rs 15 lakh for the third position will be given, NDTV reported.

Detailed Guidelines Issued For The Contest

With the Covid cases rising across the country, Pune district came up with the " Covid- Free Village" contest to stop the spread of Covid. It is reported that the district administration has issued detailed guidelines to explain the competition.

At the end of the contest, the three best-performing villages will be selected and judged for their performance in managing Covid-19 based on 22 parameters.

This initiative will get full support from police and health officials. Planning this contest aims to make people aware of Covid-19 and the Omicron variant. Ayush Prasad, Chief Executive Officer of Pune Zilla Parishad, said that this initiative is a part of preventive measures that would aid in protecting people from Covid spread.

Initiative To Spread Awareness And Aid In Proper Covid Management

The initiative will help the villages in proper Covid-19 management, which would, in turn, help prevent Covid outbreaks in villages. Ayush Prasad, CEO of Pune Zilla Parishad, said, " For keeping rural area of Pune district Covid free, we have announced a competition among all gram panchayats of Pune district to encourage them for better Covid management in the rural areas. Through this initiative, our focus is on all the gram panchayat for proper Covid management and to create awareness", News18 reported.

There are 1387 gram panchayats in 13 tehsils of the district. The gram panchayats have been told to set up quarantine centers, keep an ambulance team to take the Covid patients to the Covid facilities, start a helpline number for the villagers and keep a vaccination team to complete the vaccination drive in the village, the Times of India reported.

Also Read: India's Tokyo Olympics Bronze Winning Clash Against Germany, Voted 3rd Best At FIH Favourite Match Of 2021