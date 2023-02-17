No More User Fee! Public Toilets In Odisha To Be Free For Community Use
Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar
She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.
Odisha, 17 Feb 2023 8:58 AM GMT | Updated 17 Feb 2023 11:08 AM GMTcheck update history
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.
The Urban Development wing of Odisha Government issued an official notification stating that no user fee would be charged from citizens in any of the public and community toilets. If wrongly charged, people can dial up the ‘Mo Sahar Sarkar' helpline to lodge complaints.
It's a common sight in the country to watch people relieve themselves in public despite the number of public washroom facilities coming about. Among the many reasons attributed to this behaviour is either the hygiene conditions of the washrooms or the mindset which motivates people to relieve themselves in the open than pay a rupee or two to use the public bathrooms. Resolving the latter concern, the Odisha government has now adopted a new measure that would make all public washrooms in the state free to use.
No More User Fee Charged
People residing in Odisha will no longer have to pay to use public washroom facilities. Staying true to its idea of being accessible to the public, the community toilets set around the state's urban areas can be used without spending a rupee. The Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department issued an official notification in this regard and has also directed all municipal corporations, municipalities, and NACs to implement it with immediate effect. No user fee would be charged thereafter from citizens in any of the public and community toilets in those jurisdictions.
As per the new regulations, the public washroom facilities would have to display the message "No User Fee" through display boards and wall paintings in front of the toilets. According to The New Indian Express report, such a system would ensure that even those unaware of the government directive would be kept informed. If any facility is found to violate these new regulations, citizens can reach out to the 'Mo Sahar Sarkar' helpline number 0674-2391395 and lodge a complaint.
One of the reasons why there was a nominal fee charged at most public facilities is for its maintenance and to pay those in charge of handling the facility. To ensure public washrooms are maintained with standard hygiene, an amount is usually allocated to pay the cleaners and other staff. Addressing this aspect, the department has asked the urban local bodies (ULBs) to meet the expenditure of daily upkeep of such facilities from the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) Urban fund.
Also Read: Public Washrooms Can Now Be Located On Google Maps! More Than 3,000 Cities Made 67,000 'SBM Toilets' Go Live