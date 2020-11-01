Public Affairs Index 2020 Ranks Kerala As 'Best Governed State'

As per the rankings released by Public Affairs Centre, Kerala has emerged as the best-governed state in the country.

On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh ranked at the bottom in the large states category in the Public Affairs Index-2020 (PAI-2020) released by the Public Affairs Centre on Friday. Among the Union Territories, Chandigarh emerged as the best.

Commenting on the report, former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman and PAC chief, K Kasturirangan, said the states were ranked based on a composite index in the context of sustainable development. The governance performance has been analysed in the context of sustainable development defined by three pillars of equity, growth and sustainability. The analysis used data from Central government sources.

Four southern states - Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka - topped the list of 18 large states with the population of more than two crores. Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Bihar were at the bottom of the ranking, scoring negative points in the category.

In the small states category with less than two crore population, Goa ranked first, followed by Meghalaya and Himachal Pradesh. The worst performers were Manipur, Delhi and Uttarakhand.

A new aspect in PAI 2020 is the chapter on Delta Analysis – the results on state performance and ranking measured as the Delta value over the last five years from 2015- 16 when the first PAI was released, to 2019-20, covered by PAI 2020.

The report also said in the large states' category, in terms of equity, Bihar followed by West Bengal and Odisha, who feature at the bottom of PAI-2020, are the top performers, while Kerala, Punjab and Maharashtra feature at the bottom.

