PM Narendra Modi Launches 'Transparent Taxation' Platform To Honour Honest Taxpayers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched "Transparent Taxation - Honoring the Honest" platform to honour honest taxpayers via video conferencing.

"The honest taxpayers of the country play a very big role in nation-building. When the life of the country's honest taxpayers becomes easier, the country also develops, the country also moves forward," said the Prime Minister.

PM Modi also said that this platform would also initiate major tax reforms aimed at bringing transparency in income tax systems, easing the tax compliance and also rewarding honest taxpayers amid the coronavirus crisis.

The reforms include faceless assessment, faceless appeal, and most importantly taxpayers charter. The government is striving to make the rules and regulations people-centric and public friendly. The Income Tax department will also adopt a 'taxpayer charter' which would outline the rights and responsibilities of both tax officers and taxpayers.

"The effort is to make our tax system seamless, painless and faceless. Seamless means the tax administration should work to solve the problem instead of engaging every taxpayer. Painless means right from technology to the rules, the process should be simple," he said.

The Prime Minister said that faceless assessment and taxpayers charter is available from Thursday, and faceless appeal will be available from September 25.

