'Gandagi Bharat Chodo': PM Modi Launches Week-Long Cleanliness Campaign For Garbage-Free India

In his speech, PM Modi urged the district authorities to intensify the “Gandgi Mukt Bharat” drive for the next one week and to shun everything that weakens India.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   10 Aug 2020 8:57 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M

Image Credits: Punjab Kesari

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, August 8, launched a week-long campaign to free India of garbage and waste. The campaign will continue till August 15.

According to reports, the rural and urban areas of the country will witness special 'swachhta' initiatives during the week. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister asserted that Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has played a key role in the country's fight against coronavirus. He lauded every citizen for making "swachhata a jan andolan (mass movement)".

In his speech, PM Modi urged the district level authorities to construct toilets in the villages under their supervision and to repair the existing ones during the week. He said that the areas where the migrant workers have been residing should be prioritized.

"Together, we have to move forward ... preparing compost out waste, water recycling, getting rid of single-use plastic," he added.

Before his address, he reportedly interacted with school children and explained the significance of following social distancing norms, wearing of masks and not to spit in the open to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

"Poverty, compulsion to defecate in open, single-use plastic, discrimination, terror and violence, corruption, finding water with difficulties will have to quit India," PM Modi said.

He also inaugurated Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra, an interactive centre on Swachh Bharat Mission at Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti at Rajghat.

"Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra is a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi's efforts towards cleanliness," he added. Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Rattan Lal Kataria were present on the occasion.

The first virtual tour of Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra will be organised on August 13 with Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Modi urged all districts to intensify the "Gandgi Mukt Bharat" drive for the next one week and to shun everything that weakens India.

Also Read: Rs 17,000 Crore Transferred Into Bank Accounts Of Over 8 Crore Farmers: PM Modi

