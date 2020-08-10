'Gandagi Bharat Chodo': PM Modi Launches Week-Long Cleanliness Campaign For Garbage-Free India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, August 8, launched a week-long campaign to free India of garbage and waste. The campaign will continue till August 15.

According to reports, the rural and urban areas of the country will witness special 'swachhta' initiatives during the week. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister asserted that Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has played a key role in the country's fight against coronavirus. He lauded every citizen for making "swachhata a jan andolan (mass movement)".

In his speech, PM Modi urged the district level authorities to construct toilets in the villages under their supervision and to repair the existing ones during the week. He said that the areas where the migrant workers have been residing should be prioritized.

"Together, we have to move forward ... preparing compost out waste, water recycling, getting rid of single-use plastic," he added.

आइए, आज से 15 अगस्त तक यानि स्वतंत्रता दिवस तक देश में एक सप्ताह लंबा अभियान चलाएं।



स्वराज के सम्मान का सप्ताह, यानि 'गंदगी भारत छोड़ो सप्ताह'। pic.twitter.com/vsLbxMF7Ml — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2020

Before his address, he reportedly interacted with school children and explained the significance of following social distancing norms, wearing of masks and not to spit in the open to combat the coronavirus pandemic.



"Poverty, compulsion to defecate in open, single-use plastic, discrimination, terror and violence, corruption, finding water with difficulties will have to quit India," PM Modi said.

He also inaugurated Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra, an interactive centre on Swachh Bharat Mission at Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti at Rajghat.

"Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra is a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi's efforts towards cleanliness," he added. Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Rattan Lal Kataria were present on the occasion.

Sharing some glimpses from the newly inaugurated Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra. pic.twitter.com/bhGF3saejr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2020

The first virtual tour of Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra will be organised on August 13 with Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.



Modi urged all districts to intensify the "Gandgi Mukt Bharat" drive for the next one week and to shun everything that weakens India.

