PM Modi Seeks IIT-Guwahati's Help In Tackling Natural Calamities In Northeast

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister suggested setting up a centre at IIT- Guwahati for disaster management and risk reduction given that the occurence of natural disasters is a perennial problem in the Northeastern states.

Ankita Singh 
Assam   |   23 Sep 2020
Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credits: The Times Of India, The Economic Times

Speaking at the 22nd convocation of the institute at a virtual conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Northeast states required a high degree of technical support and intervention to tackle their problems.

Addressing the institute's convocation, he said the Northeast states required a high degree of technical support and intervention to tackle the problems. Assam and the Northeast are full of possibilities but the region is forced to grapple with floods, earthquakes, landslides and other industrial disasters. Their energy and efforts get wasted in combating the problems.

To effectively tackle them, a high degree of technical support and intervention is required. With experts advice at the centre, the problems could be tackled and managed in a better way.

"The Northeast is the centre of India's Act East policy. The region is the gateway to Southeast Asia as regards India's relationship. Culture, commerce, connectivity and capacity are the foundations of the relationship," Modi said as reported by The New Indian Express.

He said that the Northeast would get a new identity as new opportunities would be created, Addressing the IIT graduates, the PM said he was hopeful that research would become a habit for them and a part of their thought process.

He also mentioned about the opening up of India's education sector with the New Education Policy (NEP) and about setting up centres of Indian institutes abroad.

