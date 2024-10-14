PM Internship Scheme: Check How To Apply, Eligibility And Registration Process

The Prime Minister's Internship Scheme (PMIS) is an initiative aimed at providing students and recent graduates with a unique opportunity to gain practical experience in government functioning. This scheme offers internships across various ministries and departments, allowing participants to engage directly with policy-making processes and contribute to national development.

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the PM Internship Scheme, candidates must meet specific eligibility requirements:

Educational Background: Applicants should be students or recent graduates from recognised universities.

Age Limit: Candidates must be between 21 and 24 years of age.

Skill Set: A keen interest in public policy and governance is essential, along with basic computer skills.

Registration Process

The application process for the PM Internship Scheme is straightforward. Interested candidates can register online through the official website. The steps include:

Visit the Official Portal: Navigate to the PM Internship Scheme website.

Navigate to the PM Internship Scheme website. Create an Account: Fill in personal details to create a user account.

Fill in personal details to create a user account. Submit Application: Complete the application form, upload necessary documents, and submit it before the deadline.

Important Dates

The application window for the PM Internship Scheme opened on October 12, 2024, at 5 PM, and candidates can apply until November 2024, with specific dates yet to be confirmed. Internships are set to commence on December 2, 2024.

Shortlisting Process

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their academic performance, skills, and motivation as reflected in their application. The selection committee will review all submissions and notify successful applicants via email.

Intern Earnings

Interns participating in this scheme can earn a stipend of ₹5,000 per month for a duration of 12 months. This financial support not only helps cover living expenses but also incentivises young people to engage actively in public service.

Recent Developments

In an impressive display of interest, over 1.55 lakh applicants registered for the PM Internship Scheme within just 24 hours of its launch. This overwhelming response highlights the eagerness of youth to participate in governance and contribute to nation-building efforts.

The Logical Indian's Perspective

At The Logical Indian, we believe that initiatives like the PM Internship Scheme are vital for fostering a sense of responsibility among young citizens. By encouraging dialogue and providing platforms for engagement, we can cultivate empathy and harmony within our communities. It is essential that we support such initiatives that empower youth while promoting positive social change. How do you think internships like these can shape the future of our country? Share your thoughts below!