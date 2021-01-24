Karnataka: Centre Gives Nod To Set Up Plastic Park In Mangaluru

The department of chemicals and petrochemicals has given a green signal for setting up a Plastic Park in Mangaluru, Karnataka.

Sadananda Gowda, the union minister of chemicals and fertilizers, confirmed the news through his official Twitter handle. He has directed the Karnataka government to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the proposal.

Pamela Kumar who functions under the secretary to the Government of India has directed Gaurav Gupta, additional chief secretary of commerce and industries department of Karnataka, to submit the DPR for the Mangaluru Plastic Park project at the earliest.



Kumar stated in the letter, "I am directed to inform the scheme steering committee (SSC), in its 21st meeting held on January 20 under the chairmanship of secretary, for the scheme for setting up of Plastic Parks considered the proposals for setting up of two new Plastic Parks at various locations in the country and decided to grant in-principle approval to the proposal received from the state of Karnataka for setting up a Plastic Park at Ganjimutt, Mangaluru, Dakshina Kannada under the scheme," as reported by The Times Of India.

Kumar also mentioned that plastic parks are important for realizing the goals of the Make in India programme. He added that the in-principle approval is valid for six months. He further requested that a DPR should be submitted to the department at the earliest for expediting the grant of final approval.

Sadananda Gowda added that the plastic park will have an ecosystem with state of art infrastructure building and enables the common facility to synergize the capacities of the domestic downstream plastic processing industry. A plastic park is an industrial zone devoted to plastic enterprises and its allied industries.

According to sources in MRPL (Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited), the Plastic Park will provide employment to hundreds of unemployed youth. The Polypropelene unit in MRPL would supply raw plastic to units located in Plastic and Polymer park in Ganjimutt. At Present, MRPL's raw plastic is being sent to Gujarat and Maharashtra.

The setting up of plastic park will not only utilise raw plastic but also will be saving on transportation cost.

Further, over 104 acres in Ganjimutt had been earmarked for the Plastic Park. Apart from this, the sources informed that there are provisions for acquiring an additional 50 acres of land.

