'Plastic Lao Khana Khao': South Delhi Corporation's Garbage Cafe Offers Free Lunch For Plastic Waste

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation, in its unique green initiative to protect the environment, has set up 23 more 'Garbage Cafes' where free meals can be availed on depositing of plastic waste.

Reports have stated that these 23 cafes have been spread across the south, central and west zones. Under the 'Plastic Lao Khana Khao' initiative, anybody depositing one kg of plastic wastes with 'garbage cafes' would get a coupon for a free breakfast, lunch or dinner in restaurants partnering with the south Delhi's civic body to run the scheme.

Officials associated with the scheme clarified that the plastic waste may include empty water bottles, cold drink bottles, plastic canes and other such plastic-based items.

According to The Times of India, Mayor Anamika inaugurated one of the cafes at Nathu Sweets in Defence Colony and pointed out that at least 12 such facilities were opened in the south zone. Meanwhile, the central zone now had 10 cafes and one in the west zone.

"SDMC (South Delhi Municipal Corporation) has a slew of measures under Swachh Bharat Mission, and garbage cafe is a part of them. At the 10 cafes in the central zone, people can get breakfast, lunch and dinner in exchange of 1kg of plastic waste. If anyone is not willing to take a meal, he or she will be given half a kg of sweets. People can bring in water bottles, plastic canes and cold drink bottles, besides other similar plastic items," she said.



Also Read: Karnataka: All 6273 Gram Panchayats Will Get Rooftop Solar Systems