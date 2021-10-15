All section
Fostering Accountability! BBMP To Make Pet Licensing Mandatory For Dog Parents

Image Credit: Ratika Rana, Wikimedia Commons

Good Governance
Fostering Accountability! BBMP To Make Pet Licensing Mandatory For Dog Parents

Karnataka,  15 Oct 2021 12:50 AM GMT

The mandatory registration for pets applies only to dog owners, and all other pets are exempted. The municipal authority has submitted the proposal to the government and is awaiting approval for further implementation.

The animal husbandry department of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has sought approval to make the registration of pets mandatory for pet owners within their municipal limits. The move comes as a bid to curb the menace of illegal breeding and abandonment of dogs. The civic body has said that pet owners would become more accountable and responsible for their pets with new licensing. However, the mandatory registration would apply only to dog owners. The municipal authority has reportedly sent a proposal to the government and once gazetted, it would be open to consultation from the public.

Would Bring In More Transparency

The Indian Express quoted Dr Manjunath Shinde, the Joint Director of Animal Husbandry, as saying that pet licensing was optional; however, they are now making it mandatory, keeping in mind the welfare of the dogs. He said, "The detailed guidelines will be out soon. This move will bring more transparency." Hardly 20 per cent of the pet owners in Bengaluru have licenses. The municipal corporation has reportedly seen several cases in which pet owners abandon their dogs by the roadside after developing a health condition.

Licensing Fee Of Rs 100

During the process of licensing, the pets would be neutered and vaccinated. Moreover, microchips will also be installed to keep track of the pets. The microchip facility will help the BBMP keep track of the number of pets in the city and efficiently track the owners who have abandoned their pets. Dr Shinde made it clear that no apartment or association could object to people keeping pets. To promote the adoption of indie dogs, there would be no licensing fee. Whereas in other cases, the pet owners will have to pay a fee of ₹100.

The Founder Trustee of CJ Memorial Trust, Priya Chetty Rajagopal said that pet licensing would also be advantageous to check pet census, and with the new norm, non-animal friendly neighbours would not mess around.


Also Read: A Song To Brush Their Teeth! AIIMS App For Children Has It All

