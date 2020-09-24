Good Governance

Parliament Clears IIIT Amendment Bill, Five New Institutes Given National Importance Tag

The bill was introduced in the upper house on by Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

Ankita Singh (Trainee Digital Journalist) 
India   |   24 Sep 2020 1:27 PM GMT
Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
Parliament Clears IIIT Amendment Bill, Five New Institutes Given National Importance Tag

Parliament on Tuesday passed a bill to declare five newly established Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) as institutions of national importance. The five new IIITs set up under the Public-Private Partnership mode are situated in Surat, Bhopal, Bhagalpur, Agartala, and Raichur.

The Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 has already been passed by Lok Sabha in the previous session on March 20, 2020. The bill was introduced in the upper house on Monday by Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

The education minister said that there are 25 IIITs in the country out of which five are purely run by the central government and the other 15 operate under public-private partnership (PPP) model.

"We have brought the proposal before this House to bring five new operational institutes which are located and have started operations in Surat (Gujarat), Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), Bhagalpur (Bihar), Agartala (Tripura) and Raichur (Karnataka) to bring under this act," Nishank said as reported by Hindustan Times.

He also said that bringing the five new institutes under IIITs Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 will make them institute of national importance. This will provide them with legal rights to issue diploma degree, PhD etc.

These 5 IIITs along with 15 other IIITs, which are built on public-private partnership (PPP) mode will now be able to use the nomenclature of Bachelor of Technology (BTech) or Master of Technology (MTech) or PhD degree.

It will also enable the institutes to attract enough students required to develop a strong research base in the country in the field of information technology.

Also Read: PM Modi Seeks IIT-Guwahati's Help In Tackling Natural Calamities In Northeast

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Trainee Digital Journalist

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian