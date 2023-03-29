All section
Dignified Living! Over 5,000 Vacant Houses Converted To Affordable Rental Spaces For Urban Poor

Image Credits: Unsplash, Unsplash (representational)

Good Governance
India,  29 March 2023 6:18 AM GMT

The Affordable Rental Housing Complexes was launched during the pandemic to ensure dignified living conditions for migrant workers and the urban poor. So far, a total of 5,648 vacant houses have been converted into rental housing complexes and more than 4,000 people have been benefited.

Ensuring that dignified living conditions are made available for all, a total of 5,648 vacant houses have been converted into affordable renting spaces for the migrant population and urban poor. The Centre announced the Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHC) scheme during the Covid-19 pandemic to provide a helping hand to the urban poor during the tough times. Through the scheme, those employed in the informal sector with minimum wages would be enabled to secure decent accommodation in the country. Implemented under two models, the project has benefited more than 4,000 people.

Affordable And Dignified Homes

The ARHC was launched during the pandemic as a sub-scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The objective was to ensure dignified living conditions close to the workspaces for urban migrants and those employed in the informal sector in cities. So far, 5,648 vacant houses built under various government schemes have been converted into rental housing complexes, and the Urban Development Ministry has further approved the construction of 82,273 new units in a public-private partnership model. It is gradually expanding, with another 7,413 vacant houses being identified to be converted under the ARHC scheme.

The scheme is being implemented under two models. Under Model 1, the existing government-funded vacant houses constructed under the Rajiv Awas Yojana (RAY) and the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JnNURM) will be converted into ARHCs, either through public-private partnerships or by public agencies. Under the second model, the units are constructed and maintained by public or private entities on their own available vacant land. The houses constructed so far include a mix of single and double-bedroom dwelling units, and a dormitory of four-six beds, equipped with all common facilities.

Houses For One And All

On March 27, the Urban Development Ministry informed the Rajya Sabha that 5,648 vacant houses had been converted into ARHCs in Chandigarh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir. Out of these, 4,470 homes have already been occupied by beneficiaries. Additionally, a Request for Proposal has been moved for converting 7,413 vacant houses in various other states. The Ministry also conveyed that under Model 2, they have received about 73 proposals from public or private entities for the construction of 1,39,471 units in 18 States and Union Territories. According to a report by The Hindu, out of this, 13 proposals for constructing 82,273 new rental spaces in seven States have already been approved by the Ministry.

Also Read: Level-Playing Field! Migrant Worker's Son Shines In District-Level Sports; Secures Gold Medal In High Jump

