Over 50 Lakh Unorganised Workers Register On E-Shram Portal: All You Need To Know

Over 50 lakh unorganised workers have been registered on the e-Shram portal since its launch last month, the Ministry of Labour and Employment said earlier this week. Registration to this portal will help these workers in availing benefits of all governmental schemes.

The portal is termed as a game-changer which was launched under the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month. The central government is actively cooperating with all the state governments to register as many workers on the platform.



What Is e-Shram Portal?

Launched on August 26, 2021, the e-Shram portal has been developed to create a national database of unorganised workers seeded with Aadhaar. It will have the name, occupation, address, educational qualification, skill types, family details, etc for the optimum realisation of their employability and extend the benefits of the social security schemes to them.

Any worker who is working in unorganised sector and aged between 16-59, is eligible to register on the portal e.g. migrant workers, gig workers, platform workers, agricultural workers, MGNREGA workers, fishermen, milkmen, street vendors, domestic workers, rickshaw pullers and other workers engaged in similar other occupations in the unorganised sector. It is the first-ever national database of unorganised workers. They can register on the portal free of cost and are not required to pay additional charges.

Who Is An Unorganised Worker?

Any worker who is a home-based-worker, self-employed worker, or a wage worker in the unorganised sector including a worker in the organised sector who is not a member of ESIC or EPFO or not a Government employee, is called an unorganised worker.



Benefits of e-Shram Portal?

The workers are not required to register separately for the government's social security schemes if they are already registered on the e-Shram portal.



The central government will provide accidental Insurance Coverage under Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana(PMSBY) yearly to all the unorganised workers who fall under this scheme.



Nearly all unorganised workers come under the e-Shram scheme like migrant workers, construction workers, agricultural workers, street vendors, etc.



It will provide portability of the social security and welfare benefits to the migrant and construction workers. In addition, a comprehensive database to Central and State Governments will be provided for tackling any national crises like COVID-19 or calamities in the future.



It will help keep a track record and make way for employment opportunities for migrant workers.

